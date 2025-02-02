Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: What were you thinking, Ruben Amorim?! Kobbie Mainoo striker experiment backfires badly as Red Devils succumb to ANOTHER set-piece goal and lose Lisandro Martinez to concerning injury

The England international hit the post but then faded in the unorthodox role, and the hosts had no response once they fell behind

Just when Manchester United thought they were out of the quagmire, they pulled themselves back in with another insipid home Premier League defeat, this time at the hands of Crystal Palace. Ruben Amorim's side had the chance to record back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, but instead slid to a 2-0 defeat, punished by two second-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta. It was their seventh loss at home in the league this season, their joint-worst record in Premier League history.

United were on a run of three consecutive victories and, fresh from the success of playing Kobbie Mainoo in a No.10 role against FCSB, Amorim went one step further and fielded the England international up front, benching both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Mainoo made an impressive start as he created a chance for Alejandro Garnacho and hit the post after a driving run from Amad Diallo, but that was about as bright as United got in a dull first half, failing to score in the first half for the 10th time in 11 matches in all competitions.

They were open at the back, meanwhile, and offered Palace three clear chances before the break: Daniel Munoz ghosted in behind a sleepy Diogo Dalot and headed over the bar; Ismaila Saar flicked a header just wide and then Mateta was denied by a fingertip save from Andre Onana.

Mateta eventually gave Palace the lead in the second half, tapping in on the rebound after Maxence Lacroix had headed a free-kick against the bar. Things got worse for United when Lisandro Martinez was carried off on a stretcher before Mateta rubbed salt into their wounds by pouncing again in the 89th minute.

GOAL rates the United players from Old Trafford...