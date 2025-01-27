Man Utd's plans to build new state-of-the-art stadium to replace Old Trafford could hit significant stumbling block due to row involving Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lancashire Cricket Club - as court dispute threatens setback for Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United Premier League

Manchester United's plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium to replace Old Trafford could be hit by a row involving the Red Hot Chili Peppers.