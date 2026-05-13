AFP
Man Utd not planning to reintegrate Andre Onana into squad this summer - but face major issue finding permanent transfer suitor
Onana deemed surplus to requirements
United are not planning to include Onana in their squad next season, sources have told ESPN. The Cameroon goalkeeper, who joined the club in 2023 in a £44 million deal from Inter, has spent the current campaign on loan at Trabzonspor, having joined them in September. During his time at Old Trafford, Onana made 102 appearances, conceding 150 goals and keeping 24 clean sheets while winning one FA Cup. The 30-year-old was hopeful of returning to compete for the starting spot, but work is now set to start to find suitors before his contract expires in June 2028.
- AFP
Goalkeeper reshuffle on the cards
The goalkeeping department will look significantly different next season. Altay Bayindir started the campaign, playing six Premier League matches, but was subsequently benched and is expected to leave in the summer. Following his €21m arrival from Royal Antwerp, Senne Lammens claimed the starting role, making 30 league appearances and establishing himself as the undisputed first-choice. However, the club are open to signing a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. Providing high-quality cover for Lammens is a priority for the recruitment team as the club prepare to build a squad capable of competing upon their Champions League return.
The financial hurdle of a permanent move
While United are keen to offload the 30-year-old, they could face an issue in trying to sell him because of his wages. Finding a club willing to match his earnings remains a major challenge. His salary was reduced last season after the club failed to qualify for Europe, which helped facilitate his loan move. However, his wage is expected to rise again in line with the rest of the squad after United sealed Champions League qualification. Potential suitors may find the updated salary demands prohibitive, potentially forcing a subsidised transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
A fresh start awaits Old Trafford
Looking ahead, United must urgently resolve this wage dilemma to effectively clear their wage bill. As potential suitors evaluate the substantial financial package, the club will likely need to compromise on a transfer fee. Ultimately, signing a reliable deputy for Lammens remains crucial to navigating their demanding upcoming European schedule successfully.