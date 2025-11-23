Man Utd planning Old Trafford tribute to late Stone Roses star Mani following death aged 63

A Mancunian by birth and life-long United fan, Mani will be honoured by a few words and music prior to Monday’s top-flight clash, a club source has said as per reports by The Sun.

The Stone Roses’ famous track This Is The One continues to be played at Old Trafford each matchday prior to kick-off, reflecting the band’s importance to the club and local Manchester culture, and the song's place within the stadium will now hold particular poignancy after the passing of one of the band’s much-loved members. He was also previously a member of fellow rock band Primal Scream.

Mani’s passing comes almost exactly two years on from the passing of his late wife Imelda from bowel cancer. He had lived in Heaton Moor, Stockport since 1991 and has received many touching tributes from friends, family and fans alike.

Mani and the Roses’ close ties with United will remain, beginning with a touching tribute on Monday, where the club will pay their respects to one of their own.