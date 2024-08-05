Rasmus Hojlund Leny Yoro Man Utd 2024Getty/@rdeeb00(X)
Richard Mills

Man Utd had a cutting-edge plan to prevent injuries on pre-season tour - it backfired with Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford & Antony all getting hurt

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueRasmus HoejlundMarcus RashfordAntonyLeny Yoro

Manchester United reportedly had a plan to prevent injuries during pre-season - but that backfired with setbacks for Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund & more.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd lost Hojlund and Yoro to injury
  • Rashford & Antony also hurt in pre-season
  • Red Devils' injury prevention plan backfired
Article continues below