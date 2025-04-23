Man Utd told Matheus Cunha would relish being 'main man at a giant club' as ex-Brazil international lauds 'incredible' Wolves striker
Former Brazil international Julio Baptista has praised "incredible" Wolves striker Matheus Cunha and believes he would love being Man Utd's main man.
- Ex-Brazil star believes Cunha would be ideal for Man Utd
- Wolves striker is being linked with Red Devils
- Brazilian has scored 14 PL goals this season