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Man Utd emerge as 'first pick' destination for Mateus Fernandes in summer transfer window as West Ham plan relegation fire sale
Red Devils leading the race
United have moved to the front of the queue for Fernandes, with the 21-year-old making Old Trafford his "first pick" for a summer move, according to i Paper. The Portuguese talent has enjoyed a standout individual campaign despite his club's struggles, drawing admiring glances from across the continent. While Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid have all been credited with an interest, the lure of the Theatre of Dreams appears to have won out.
United are eager to bolster their midfield options and view the former Southampton man as a vital addition to Michael Carrick's squad. The pursuit comes at a time when the club is looking to add youth and dynamism to their engine room, and Fernandes fits the profile as they look to build on their recent progress under the new management.
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Hammers fire sale begins
West Ham are bracing themselves for a difficult summer after their top-flight status was lost last weekend. To balance the books and prepare for life in the Championship, the club is reportedly planning a massive £150 million fire sale. Fernandes, who joined the club from Southampton last summer in a deal worth £38m plus £4m in add-ons, is one of the most valuable asset in that exit plan.
Despite the club's relegation, the Hammers are not prepared to let their prize asset go on the cheap. The report suggests they are holding out for an £80m fee for the midfielder, who still has four years remaining on his current contract. Having shown his quality in the Premier League this season, West Ham believe they can still command a significant profit on the player they signed just twelve months ago.
The perfect foil for Bruno Fernandes
Tactically, the United hierarchy views 21-year-old as the perfect foil for club captain Bruno Fernandes. His ability to cover ground and transit quickly from defence to attack is seen as the ideal complement to Bruno's creative output. Interestingly, reports suggest that the United skipper has already endorsed the move, having recommended his compatriot to the club's recruitment team earlier this season.
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Midfield rebuild under Carrick
Carrick is wasting no time in reshaping his squad after being confirmed as the permanent manager at Old Trafford. The former United midfielder is prioritising the engine room, and Fernandes fits the profile of the high-intensity player Carrick wants to implement. However, he isn't the only target on the radar as United look to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts next season.
United have been working on a deal for Atalanta's Ederson, with reports claiming the Brazilian has agreed personal terms with the club. Obtaining both Ederson and Fernandes would represent a significant statement of intent, providing Carrick with a blend of defensive stability and creative energy that was often lacking during the previous campaign.