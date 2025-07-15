mbeumo(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd locked in Bryan Mbeumo 'stand-off' with Brentford as 'yardstick' transfer fee revealed

B. MbeumoManchester UnitedTransfersBrentfordPremier League

Manchester United continue to remain locked in stand-off with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo's transfer as more than a fortnight has passed since they placed their second bid worth £55 million ($74m) up front and £5m in add-ons. The Bees want more than what Wolves made for Matheus Cunha, £62.5m, as the yardstick of Mbeumo's valuation has been revealed now.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd's stand-off with Brentford continues
  • Brentford set the yardstick for Mbeumo's valuation
  • Bees eye move for Hutchinson
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches