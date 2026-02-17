Getty
Man Utd & Liverpool given ‘dangerous’ Christian Pulisic transfer advice as USMNT star is told why Premier League return could work
Pulisic became a Champions League winner with Chelsea
Pulisic spent four years at Stamford Bridge between 2019 and 2023, becoming a history-making Champions League winner with the Blues. He enjoyed plenty of highs in west London, hitting a Premier League hat-trick and landing major honours, but struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.
He jumped at the chance to take on an Italian job and has been posting personal bests with Milan. An impressive return of 17 goals was recorded last season, with game-changing individual standards being maintained while representing a team that has struggled for consistency as a collective.
Pulisic will be gracing a home World Cup with the United States this summer, potentially filling the captain’s armband at times, and has some big decisions to make on his future. The offer of fresh terms at San Siro has been on the table for some time, with the 27-year-old seemingly unsure if his long-term future would be best served in his current surroundings.
- Getty/GOAL
Would Premier League return appeal to USMNT star Pulisic?
Quizzed on whether Pulisic should be looking to stay put or explore other options, ex-USMNT star Ramos - speaking via an online casino - told GOAL: “It’s hard to tell. Let’s not forget that Milan is not a small club. This is a traditional team, historically one of the biggest clubs in the world. Of course there is always a desire to go back to the EPL because the EPL is the best league in the world. There is an attraction there.
“There is also the part where you can’t blame the players. If there is a big difference in money and he feels like this is a good thing for him and his family, then it is something he is going to have to take. Looking at it without thinking about all of those things, I think he’s in a good spot in Milan - he makes a difference there, he’s an important player, in a great league and at a huge club. I’d like to see him stay there.”
Pressed further on whether Pulisic would fancy another shot at the Premier League, with some heavyweight outfits being credited with interest, Ramos added: “If you are talking about a club that is really putting a foot forward and has the ball, not talking about a bottom-of-the-table EPL team, then that could be a good scenario because Christian Pulisic in the final third is a dangerous player. I think where he could get into a bit of an issue is if he’s middle-of-the-table down in a team that is sort of holding and countering - that’s not necessarily his game.”
Man Utd advised to make a move for Pulisic
Former United defender Paul Parker told GOAL recently when asked if Pulisic would be a shrewd addition at Old Trafford: “When you look at him, you see someone that has got ability one-on-ones, can go either flank, beat somewhere there, but is just as good in the middle. He moves across and you don’t have to ask him to run.
“When I saw his name pop up, he’s been having a good time in Milan. You look at that and bringing someone from the Italian league, but he needed to get away from Chelsea. When leaving Chelsea, it doesn’t matter what you say about him, to leave there and go to AC Milan, straight away you are thinking Franco Baresi and all of those players and that team they had in the 90s. It’s a great move, what a great place to go.
“Opportunity to come back to the Premier League with Manchester United - wow, he would be one of the most famous American footballers ever with that behind him on his CV. I wouldn’t put that to bed. I would try and keep that once alive for someone like that.”
- Getty
Milan refusing to give up on contract extension talks
Pulisic has reached double figures again for goals scored this season and is also said to be attracting admiring glances from north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham. Milan are refusing to give up on contract talks and are under no immediate pressure to sell as they have ‘Captain America’ tied to terms through to 2027 that include the option for a 12-month extension.
Advertisement