Man Utd legend points out why Red Devils are struggling as he insists club made transfer mistake

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleMan Utd legend points out why Red Devils are struggling as he insists club made transfer mistakeR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEuropa LeagueS. McTominaySSC NapoliSerie AFormer Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has opened up on the Red Devils' struggles despite Ruben Amorim's appointment.