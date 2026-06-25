Man Utd legend urges club to launch sensational Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer swoop & makes bold Premier League title prediction

Valencia has backed United to make a shock move for Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled for game time at Real Madrid since joining on a free transfer last summer. With new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho shaking up his squad and reportedly closing in on the signing of Denzel Dumfries, the former Liverpool star faces an uncertain future in Spain.

Valencia believes that Alexander-Arnold’s experience and technical quality make him a perfect fit for the demands of playing for United. Speaking to Hajper, the former right-back said: "Trent is a player I like a lot. He has a very good right foot, he crosses well, and he is a player who defends well. He would be very good for Manchester United. He knows the Premier League. He knows what it means to win the Champions League and the Premier League. He is a passionate player, and I would like to see him at Manchester United."







