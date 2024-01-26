'It's going to be a hard sell' - Man Utd legend fears club will struggle to attract 'top players' this summer and questions why stars would choose Old Trafford over Man City or Liverpool

'It's going to be a hard sell' - Man Utd legend fears club will struggle to attract 'top players' this summer and questions why stars would choose Old Trafford over Man City or LiverpoolSoham MukherjeeGetty Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersErik ten HagManchester United will struggle to attract "top players" this summer amid interest from rivals City and Liverpool, according to club legend Andy Cole.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd not a top destination anymoreMight struggle to lure top stars to Old TraffordMan City & Liverpool boast more competitive edge