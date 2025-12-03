VIDEO: 'That's a lot better!' - Man Utd legend David Beckham cheekily trolls Liverpool in adidas shop

Ruben Amorim is reportedly planning to call on Red Devils legends Eric Cantona, David Beckham and four other club icons in a bid to take his squad rebuild to the next level. United endured a nightmare 2024-25 campaign but have shown signs of improvement in the first half of the new season and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table after winning six of their first 13 matches.

A source to The Sun: "Throughout his own career, Ruben always loved when former players and legends of the clubs he played for would interact with the team — sharing knowledge, stories, and advice about what it means to represent the club. Coming from Benfica, he understands what real pressure feels like and how to use it to grow — as a man, a player, and now as a leader. He believes these exchanges can help the players make the most of their time at United, both on and off the pitch."