Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd lead race for €110m-rated Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen - but face stiff competition from PSG

Manchester United are being considered as the frontrunners to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer.

  • Man Utd favourites to sign Osimhen
  • Will face competition from PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea
  • Osimhen has a €110m (£94m) release clause

