Man Utd not done yet! Red Devils push for final late summer transfer as Dutch giants eye deal

Despite a quiet deadline day at Old Trafford, United could still sanction a late departure. According to The Athletic, Willem II are actively pursuing a loan deal for 18-year-old forward Chido Obi before the Eredivisie transfer window closes at 23:59 CEST on Wednesday.

The Red Devils oversaw significant summer investment, recruiting the likes of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans. However, Michael Carrick opted against further additions on deadline day, leaving some supporters disappointed over a lack of defensive and attacking reinforcements.

Attention has now shifted to outgoing loans. The report indicates that Willem II have presented a formal proposal to take Obi for the season, offering the Denmark Under-21 international a dedicated pathway to regular senior football.



