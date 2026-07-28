Man Utd field Joshua Zirkzee transfer interest from TWO Premier League rivals as Ajax also make enquiry for Dutch striker

Zirkzee has emerged as a major transfer target this summer, with multiple clubs exploring a deal, as per The Athletic. The Dutch striker, whom the Red Devils are open to selling, is assessing his options after a difficult stint in English football. Two unnamed Premier League rivals have checked on his circumstances, while Ajax also enquired about United's stance. However, the Eredivisie side are not expected to pursue an agreement following the arrivals of Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare.

Meanwhile, Juventus are pushing hard to secure his signature. The Italian giants are working on a loan agreement, with Zirkzee reportedly giving his green light to a Serie A return.







