Man Utd to host World Cup final? Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham expects £2bn 'Wembley of the North' to hold showpiece event

In March 2024, United revealed that blueprints have been drawn up for a new futuristic 100,00-seater stadium, with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe aiming to see it become the ‘Wembley of the North’. It has been suggested that the exciting venture, which reportedly comes with a £2 billion ($2.7bn) price tag, could be completed by 2030. '

It is expected that Old Trafford will be demolished so that more land can be acquired to construct the new venue. However, the club will require further assistance from local and national government in order to deliver on their ultimate target, with there being no way that they can finance the project alone. They have been working closely with Trafford Council, as the new stadium will offer benefits to the local community far beyond the matchday experience.