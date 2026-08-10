Branislav Racko
Man Utd told to hijack Aston Villa move for Real Madrid starlet Endrick as Red Devils seek attacking reinforcements
Red Devils told to enter Endrick race
Manchester United should be looking to beat their rivals to the signing of Endrick, according to pundit Ale Moreno. Real Madrid famously paid Palmeiras £50 million to sign the forward when he was just 16 years old, but he has struggled to dislodge Kylian Mbappe from the starting XI.
Speaking to ESPN, Moreno explained the logic behind a potential move to the Theatre of Dreams. "I really do think that Real Madrid could use Endrick this season. So, if I were Endrick, I actually would consider staying at Real Madrid," Moreno said. "But if the question is about where he would go, where he should go, where he may end up… we’ve talked a lot about Manchester United. The more you think about it, the more it makes sense to have a player with a profile of Endrick.
"He is different than anything else they have in the attack in a central position. So, I’m thinking that perhaps that could be a place that could think about Enrick as a possibility."
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Aston Villa lead Premier League pursuit
While United are told to sign Endrick, Aston Villa are reportedly weighing up an ambitious loan swoop to bring the Brazil international to Villa Park. Unai Emery is keen to add depth to his squad following their qualification for the Champions League and the record-breaking departure of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.
Moreno suggests that a move to Old Trafford would carry a certain prestige that matches the player's ambitions. The pundit added: "It wouldn’t feel like such a demotion if you will. And after the season he had last year being out on loan and how well he did he must be thinking, ‘Alright, let’s keep it going. Is that going to happen at Real Madrid? Well, probably not. Let me go somewhere else that I can do that'. I don’t know where that place can be. I’m just thinking that Manchester United could use a player like Endrick."
Mourinho factor complicates Madrid exit
However, any move to the Premier League must first be sanctioned by Mourinho. The legendary Portuguese manager has taken the reins at the Bernabeu and reports suggest he has been thoroughly impressed by the young forward during pre-season training. This development could see the striker remain in Spain to fight for his place alongside the likes of Mbappe and new signing Carlos Espi, potentially blocking the path for both United and Villa.
Endrick spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Lyon, where he showcased his immense potential by recording eight goals and eight assists in just 21 appearances.
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Alternative views on developmental path
While the heavyweights of the Premier League circle, some pundits believe a smaller club might be more beneficial for his growth. Steve Nicol argues that the Brazilian needs guaranteed minutes above all else. The former Liverpool defender stated: "I was thinking more along the lines of a Fulham where he’s 100 per cent going to play. Fulham are going to play attacking football. They’re not going to win all the time [but] they’re going to win a fair share, they’re going to create chances."
Nicol concluded by emphasising the necessity of playing time for a player of Endrick's age and talent level, noting: "Somebody like Endrick has to go somewhere where he’s going to play all the time, otherwise what’s the point of moving away from Real Madrid?"
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