Man Utd get 'silly' Harry Kane transfer advice after Bayern Munich sale admission

There is no chance of United stumping up that kind of fee for the ageing frontman - even with Kane’s record taken into account - but they may be tempted to explore a deal if the fearsome forward enters the final year of his current contract.

Mick Brown, who was once the Red Devils’ chief scout, believes that United would ask questions if Kane becomes available. He has told Football Insider: “Harry Kane’s future is going to be interesting. A lot will depend on what he wants to do, because everybody you speak to says he’s happy at Bayern Munich, but now it’s been suggested he could be tempted away.

“When people [Hoeness] are saying things like that, of course you’re going to be aware of it. If his contract talks maybe aren’t going as planned and they think he could be tempted to go to Saudi, what’s stopping a Premier League clubs from making a move?

“Whoever it may be, Man United maybe or any other club, if Kane is considering leaving Bayern Munich they would be silly not to be having a look. He might want to return to England and have a go at breaking Shearer’s record, that was all the talk when he was leaving Tottenham.

“By all accounts, I think he’s happy at Bayern and that’s probably not going to change, but if there is a suggestion he could leave, the interest will be there.”