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Man Utd goalkeeper ready for summer transfer with big No.1 claim
Vitek confirms desire for starting role
Manchester United prospect Vitek has opened the door to a permanent departure from the club this summer as he seeks to secure a starting role elsewhere. The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who featured for 45 minutes in United's opening pre-season friendly against Wrexham on Saturday, was clear about his professional ambitions following the 1-0 defeat in Helsinki.
Speaking to the media in the mixed zone, the Czech Republic youth international explained that he no longer wants to settle for a secondary role. "I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen," the goalkeeper said.
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Success away from Old Trafford
Vitek’s confidence is backed by a highly productive period away from Manchester over the last two seasons. Most notably, he earned significant plaudits for his performances in the Championship with Bristol City during the 2025-26 campaign.
During that season, Vitek made 41 first-team appearances and proved he could handle the rigours of English football at a high level.
The goalkeeper has previously stated that his main objective is to play regularly, a sentiment he reiterated this week. "My mind is the same," he said. "I want to play every week and that's the goal for next season." Having also spent time with Accrington Stanley and in the Austrian Bundesliga, Vitek feels his apprenticeship is complete.
United's shifting goalkeeping department
The situation at Old Trafford has become increasingly crowded this summer, making Vitek's path to the first team difficult. United have been busy reworking their options behind Lammens, who represented Belgium at the 2026 World Cup. The club recently extended Tom Heaton’s contract by another year and secured the signing of free agent Karl Darlow.
These tactical moves by the recruitment team have essentially squeezed Vitek out of the immediate first-team picture. The goalkeeper is aware that interest is building and is waiting for a concrete proposal to manifest. "At the moment, I am still here, but we will see," he added. "I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete.
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A permanent exit on the cards
While the player remains open to another loan, a permanent transfer appears to be a viable option for all parties involved. Vitek confirmed he is prepared for either scenario as long as it leads to more playing time. "I am ready for both, to be fair," said the goalkeeper. "Depends what the club wants and also depends on the options. We will see."
If United do decide to cash in on the talented stopper, they are expected to protect their interests with specific clauses.
Reports suggest any permanent deal would likely include a substantial sell-on clause and a buy-back option, ensuring United maintain some control over his long-term future.
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