Man Utd flop Antony speaks out after shocking emotional outburst on Real Betis bench as he denies 'disrespecting' the club

The incident occurred during Real Betis's painful trip to Mendizorroza on Sunday, where they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Alaves in La Liga. It was a dismal evening for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, and the frustration was most evident in the actions of the former Manchester United forward.

According to Marca, the 24-year-old had forced himself to play through pain to help a squad ravaged by absences. The winger had missed the Europa League trip to Thessaloniki in midweek due to an ongoing pubis issue but made himself available for the domestic clash. However, he appeared off the pace and lacked sharpness during his time on the pitch, leading to his withdrawal.

The situation escalated in the second half. Shortly after Toni Martinez scored for the hosts to make it 2-0, Pellegrini opted for a triple substitution in the 59th minute. Upon arriving in the dugout, the player could not hide his fury. Cameras captured him aggressively kicking clothing on the floor before throwing his gloves down. Further footage showed him with his hands on his face, seemingly on the verge of tears, in a display of raw emotion that drew significant attention.