Getty Images Sport
Man Utd want Federico Valverde! Red Devils eyeing shock £100m swoop for Real Madrid ace ahead of January window
Man Utd poised to lure real Madrid star
United are preparing a bid believed to be in the region of £87 million ($115.2m) but Real Madrid's valuation is higher, with a potential £100 million ($132.5m) price tag or even a massive release clause, according to a report in The Mirror. However, United face the significant challenge of convincing Valverde to leave the European champions for a non-Champions League club.
- Getty Images Sport
Trophy-laden spell at Bernabeu coming to an end?
Life had been going swimmingly for Valverde until his recent falling out with Alonso. He joined as a teenager from Penarol in his native Uruguay and initially played for the reserve team before making his first-team debut in 2018. He quickly became known as the team's engine, known for his tireless work rate, explosive runs, and tactical intelligence, playing in numerous positions across the midfield and occasionally defence.
He has even said he is willing to play anywhere, telling the club's website: "If I tell you, people will say I'm lying - they can go and ask the coach. I've always been very clear that I'm available for whatever the team needs of me. I've never refused to play in different positions, whether that's at full-back or anywhere else. I always said I'd give my very best wherever the team needs me, or the coach asks me to play, and that goes for Xabi Alonso, Ancelotti, or Zidane. My opinion is that whenever you get picked in the starting eleven, you have to grasp that opportunity as if it were your last. I can give you my opinion about what happened: I never refused to do it. It's strange for this to come out about me when I've always been crystal clear throughout my time at Real Madrid that I am happy to play wherever. It's a privilege and an honour to be in the starting lineup for this team. I am going to be very clear about it, and you can ask anyone else, teammates or coaches. I'll continue to give my life to me teammates, to the team and to Real Madrid."
Valverde has been a key figure in one of the club's most successful eras, winning numerous major trophies including multiple La Liga titles and two Champions League titles - and assisted the winning goal in the 2022 UCL final. With over 300 appearances, he recently became Real Madrid's all-time top Uruguayan appearance maker and was promoted to vice-captain.
Illustrious list of players making the switch
A significant number of elite players have transferred between two of Europe's most decorated clubs. The flow of talent has seen global icons grace both Old Trafford and the Bernabeu. Perhaps the most famous move was Cristiano Ronaldo's then-world-record transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, where he became a legendary figure.
Other key players moving to Spain included the iconic England captain David Beckham in 2003 and prolific Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2006. In the other direction, United has secured top talent from the Spanish giants. Argentine winger Angel Di María made the switch in 2014, while more recent transfers have seen multiple Champions League winners arrive in Manchester. French central defender Raphael Varane joined in 2021, and experienced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro moved to Old Trafford in 2022, bringing a wealth of success and experience to the Premier League side.
- Getty Images Sport
Amorim identifies key area to bolster
The United boss has conceded his side have become a soft touch this season, conceding more goals and chances created against them, hence the need to improve the midfield screen. Amorim said ahead of the clash with Palace: “We have some results of not letting a lot of teams in the final third, but we are being really soft near the box so we need to improve that. We are there near the box, we have more players than Everton, we should be better. More strong on the duels and Crystal Palace are very strong on duels and when they have to defend, they are really strong.
He added: "Those things can change how you see teams, but we need to improve in a lot of things. We need to close our goals because we are scoring goals. It's an issue, it's not about the defenders, but about the team and the way we feel our danger near the box. It's not just the numbers. It's Nottingham Forest, to suffer two goals in two minutes after half-time, that's a concern."
