Man Utd fans roast Erik ten Hag as Cristiano Ronaldo calls out 'very bad coaches' he's had that 'don't have a f*cking idea about football'
Manchester United fans have roasted Erik ten Hag after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo call out “bad coaches” that “don’t have f*cking idea about football”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- CR7 butted heads with Dutch coach at Old Trafford
- Ten Hag now out of work after Red Devils sacking
- Portuguese icon tipped to become a boss himself