Man Utd make shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Ruben Amorim keen to snap up striker on free transfer after departure from Everton
Manchester United are reportedly contemplating making a shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer after his departure from Everton. With financial caution dictating this summer’s recruitment strategy, Amorim is believed to be keen on bolstering the squad with low-risk, high-upside signings, with Calvert-Lewin fitting the bill perfectly.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United eager to bolster their attack
- Have set their sights on Calvert-Lewin
- High wage demands could be a complication