'Rest of your team is rubbish!' - Man Utd roasted by David Seaman as Arsenal legend makes 'easy' Bruno Fernandes claim

While many have argued that his incredible record in spite of United's tumultuous campaign make him a worthy winner, but Seaman downplayed his contribution and argued such prizes should always go to title-winners.

Speaking to Betway, Seaman said: "Bruno did well, but Manchester United weren’t good at all at the start of the season. It’s easy for someone to stand out like that when the rest of your team is rubbish, and they were. But with [David] Raya, [Declan] Rice and Gabriel, the whole team is performing well, yet they’re still standing out. And then they went on and won something. For me, that’s where Player of the Year should come from – the winning team."