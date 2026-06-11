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'Rest of your team is rubbish!' - Man Utd roasted by David Seaman as Arsenal legend makes 'easy' Bruno Fernandes claim
Fernandes shines despite United's woes
Despite United's struggles for most of the 2025-26 campaign, Fernandes topped the Premier League assist charts with 21, setting a new record for most in a single season. His consistent displays proved crucial in United's turnaround under Michael Carrick as they pulled off a third-place finish and return to the Champions League. Fernandes was named Player of the Season, Playmaker of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year.
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Seaman takes aim at 'rubbish' Man Utd
While many have argued that his incredible record in spite of United's tumultuous campaign make him a worthy winner, but Seaman downplayed his contribution and argued such prizes should always go to title-winners.
Speaking to Betway, Seaman said: "Bruno did well, but Manchester United weren’t good at all at the start of the season. It’s easy for someone to stand out like that when the rest of your team is rubbish, and they were. But with [David] Raya, [Declan] Rice and Gabriel, the whole team is performing well, yet they’re still standing out. And then they went on and won something. For me, that’s where Player of the Year should come from – the winning team."
Raya deserved top prize, says ex-England star
Seaman was full of praise for the current crop at the Emirates following their Premier League title triumph. He highlighted goalkeeper Raya as a primary candidate for individual honours, despite goalkeepers traditionally being overlooked for the top prizes. Seaman believes the Spaniard is closing in on his own legacy as a club great.
Reflecting on the Player of the Year race, Seaman noted: "It’s really close for me between Declan Rice and David Raya. Goalkeepers don’t normally get it, but I would imagine that it’s going to be close between Bruno Fernandes and Declan. With David, though, he’s been unbelievable again this season. He’s made massive saves at really important times. I remember the Brighton save he made, which was unreal."
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Bruno gunning for World Cup prize
After a record-breaking domestic season, Fernandes will hope to make a similar impact on Portugal's World Cup campaign. His side face Curacao, Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage of the competition, which kicks off on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Raya is aiming to follow his Premier League title success with another international accolade, as Euro 2024 winners Spain take on Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.