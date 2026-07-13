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Man Utd cult hero Diego Forlan set to replace Marcelo Bielsa as new Uruguay head coach
A new era begins for the Celeste
The Argentine tactician has stepped down after failing to meet expectations, leaving the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) searching for a leader who can restore the nation’s footballing pride. AUF president Ignacio Alonso has identified a clear path forward that involves one of the country's most decorated legends.
Forlan, the man who inspired Uruguay to the 2010 World Cup semi-finals and the 2011 Copa America title, is the chosen figure to steady the ship. A meeting has been scheduled between Forlan and the AUF Executive Council to finalise a dual-role agreement. The plan is for Forlan to lead the Under-20 side during the upcoming World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while simultaneously serving as the interim head coach for the senior national team until March 2027.
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Alonso explains the Forlan vision
Alonso confirmed the ongoing negotiations, expressing his excitement about bringing Forlan’s immense wealth of experience back to the national team complex. Speaking to the programme Polideportivo on Teledoce, Alonso highlighted that Forlan’s global career makes him a unique asset for the development of Uruguayan football in this transition period.
"We have the opportunity to incorporate him, in this case, into the Under-20 National Team. Having Diego inside the complex, with the experience he has, having played for the best teams in the world, having been exposed to all kinds of methodologies, having his own, being a national team player and with experience as a First Division coach... I think it was a great opportunity. He's excited", explained Alonso.
Interim status with a permanent future
While the initial contract focuses on the Under-20 cycle and an interim period with the senior squad, the AUF has left the door wide open for Forlan to take the job on a permanent basis depending on performances. The transition is seen as a way to evaluate whether the United cult hero is ready for the pressures of the big stage full-time. The president stated clearly that the dual role is a testing ground for what lies ahead for the legendary striker.
Although other candidates like Marcelo Broli - who led the Under-20s to World Cup glory in 2023 - remain in the conversation, the momentum is currently behind Forlan. "We're hiring a U-20 coach who will manage the senior team's matches. Then, the situation will dictate how the evaluations go", Alonso admitted.
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The Scaloni blueprint for success
Many in Montevideo are drawing parallels between Forlan’s appointment and the rise of Lionel Scaloni in Argentina. Scaloni, like Forlan, was initially appointed as an interim solution after a poor World Cup showing in 2018. He started by managing the youth teams in tournaments like L’Alcudia before earning the trust of the players and the federation, eventually leading his country to a World Cup and two Copa America titles. Forlan will be hoping to replicate that trajectory, with the ex-Atletico Madrid striker's previous head coaching experience coming at Uruguayan clubs Penarol and Atenas.
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