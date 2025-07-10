Enzo Kana-Biyik Manchester UnitedGetty
Man Utd confirm another summer signing! Exciting wonderkid joins Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in joining Red Devils

Manchester United have unveiled the signing of rising French talent Enzo Kana-Biyik as their latest addition. The gifted forward, who departed Le Havre at the end of his contract, will immediately embark on a loan spell with Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport. He joins fellow newcomers Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils' newest signings this summer.

  • Man Utd land France youngster Kana-Biyik
  • 18-year-old heads to Lausanne-Sport on loan
  • Latest addition to growing pool of young talents
