'I'm not the person who decides' - Man Utd star Casemiro swerves questions over Erik ten Hag's future as manager but backs beleaguered Red Devils to succeed under Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro refused to be drawn into a discussion about Erik ten Hag's future at the helm.

  • Ten Hag enduring terrible second season
  • Casemiro refuses to comment on Dutchman's future
  • But backs United under Ratcliffe and INEOS

