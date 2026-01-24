Getty Images Sport
Man Utd anticipating crushing blow in midfielder transfer quest as three-man shortlist is cut down
- Getty Images Sport
Anderson at the centre of transfer tug-of-war
Anderson has thrived for Forest this season, and his performances have attracted interest from the Manchester giants. While Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, the midfielder is expected to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between United and City this summer.
Both sides are looking to revamp their respective midfields in the off-season, with United drawing up a three-man shortlist in their quest to strengthen in a key area this summer. Carlos Baleba, who was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, features, so too do England pair Adam Wharton and Anderson.
City, too, are expected to dip into the market to bolster in the middle of the park amid concerns over Rodri's long-term fitness. The Ballon d'Or winner suffered a serious ACL injury in City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September 2024 and a series of issues has seen the Spain international restricted to just six league starts for the Cityzens this season.
And while both sides are keen on Anderson, a report in the i Paper states that United believe they know which team the former Newcastle man will move to at the end of the season.
Anderson's transfer choice revealed
"There is a growing belief Anderson would snub United for a move to rivals Manchester City," the report states. The news will come as a blow to United, who are expected to undergone a huge midfield revamp in the off-season.
Casemiro and United on Thursday confirmed that the Brazilian will leave the club once his current contract expires at the end of the season. "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract," a statement on United's official website read in the week. "The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date."
Casemiro, meanwhile, added: "I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life." There are also concerns over Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte's futures at Old Trafford, with the former subject to interest from Al-Hilal last summer.
The Saudi Pro League side made a lucrative offer for the United captain, who rebuffed interest from the Middle East to stay at Old Trafford. However, United are keen to hold talks with Fernandes ahead of the World Cup to determine whether the midfielder wishes to remain in Manchester.
Ugarte has also been linked with a January exit, with Dutch giants Ajax reportedly keen on signing the Uruguayan on loan for the rest of the season.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Mainoo set for new deal
While Casemiro will leave in the summer, and question marks remain over the future of Fernandes and Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to sign a new deal with United. The England international's current contract expires in 2027, though United have the option to extend that by a further year.
The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month after he fell out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim. However, Amorim's exit at the start of January has provided Mainoo with a route back into the first team.
Mainoo started his first league game of the season last weekend as United beat rivals City 2-0 at Old Trafford. Second-half strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu saw United claim all the spoils in the Manchester derby, though Michael Carrick's side should have won by more. Indeed, United saw three goals ruled out for offside and struck the woodwork twice in a commanding display on home turf.
City's 2026 struggles
While United will have been buoyed by their win over City last week, the Cityzens are enduring a tough start to 2026. Pep Guardiola has overseen just two wins this calendar year, one of which was 10-1 victory over lower-league side Exeter in the FA Cup.
And City fell to a shock 3-1 loss to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Guardiola will hope to oversee a return to winning ways in Saturday's visit of the Premier League's bottom club Wolves.
Advertisement