Man Utd announce latest game for United States pre-season tour with Red Devils set to return to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego - where they met Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham last year

Manchester United have announced another friendly for their pre-season tour of the USA, pencilling in a match against Real Betis.

  • United announce another match in USA
  • Red Devils to face Real Betis in San Diego
  • Game will be played at Snapdragon Stadium

