Man Utd accused of lacking respect towards Slovenia over Benjamin Sesko injury decision as club vs country war threatens to ignite
Sesko suffers injury in Tottenham draw
Sesko arrived as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham but limped off before the end of the 90 minutes after sustaining a knee injury. United boss Amorim admitted he was worried about his striker's fitness after the game, telling reporters: "That [form] is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker. I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know."
The striker has now undergone tests and the club are confident he has avoided a serious injury and believe he will recover swiftly. However, the decision has been made that Sesko will not join up with the Slovenia team for World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden, and his national team manager has explained why he is unhappy with the situation.
Slovenia boss speaks out on Sesko
Kek told reporters: "With all due respect to a great club like Manchester United, we have officially not received anything yet; no papers, no documents. We would certainly like to get them. We want our medical team to also take a look at it. Our doctor is an expert in this field. We don't have just anyone in this position. I cannot comment, of course I have certain information, and I am also in contact with Beni, of course. I can't say anything because officially we don't know anything at all.
"United haven't contacted anyone from our camp. Of course, I am concerned about the player; the only thing that matters to me is his wellbeing. We are prepared to do everything for that, and we have never sent anyone onto the field if there was the slightest risk. However, the national team is something very special, and I expect maximum respect from everyone. Slovenia deserves that, even if on the other side there is a powerhouse like England, and something as extraordinary as the Premier League. After all, it has been quite some time since England defeated Slovenia, and that in itself says something about us."
Sesko is a big miss for Slovenia
Slovenia star Andraz Sporars says that Sesko will be a big miss for the national team and hopes it's not a serious problem. He explained: "Regarding Beni, we don't have any information about his knee injury. I hope it's nothing serious because we really need him for these two matches. I doubt he'll come, but I hope it's nothing serious, also because of his career. We will definitely miss him, because he's a really high-quality footballer. But football is a team sport and we, who will be on the field, will have to do everything to enjoy it."
Sesko to return against Everton?
Sesko now has some time to recover before Manchester United return to action after the international break against Everton on Monday, November 24th. The 22-year-old has found it tough going in the Premier League so far and has managed just two Premier League goals in 11 appearances for the Red Devils.
Amorim has urged his new signing to "embrace" the challenge of proving his doubters wrong at Old Trafford but has also admitted "he's going to struggle" at times at United. An injury lay-off certainly won't help his cause, but United will be hoping he can return to action quickly and start repaying his hefty price tag for Amorim's side.
