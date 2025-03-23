Man City women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Stoppage-time agony after early whistle controversy as Khiara Keating & Kerolin heroics in vain against unbeaten WSL leaders

Manchester City were left cursing early whistle controversy in their 2-1 loss to WSL leaders Chelsea, with Kerolin and Khiara Keating heroics in vain.

Brazil international Kerolin joined City in January and is currently helping to cover the injury-enforced absence of prolific Jamaican team-mate Bunny Shaw. The South American opened her WSL account against the reigning champions.

Kerolin’s pace threatened Chelsea in behind on a couple of occasions before she forced a breakthrough in the 32nd minute. England defender Millie Bright was backed into her own penalty area, before the ball was slipped through her legs and into the bottom corner.

City thought they had a second before half-time, as Jess Park looped a strike into the top corner, but a foul on Kerolin had already been awarded. Yui Hasegawa hit the crossbar from the resulting set-piece, as City were left questioning the match officials.

The home side saw their mood soured further within four minutes of the restart as some sloppy defending allowed Chelsea to find a route back into the game. Aggie Beever-Jones restored parity before the Blues – who saw their unbeaten record ended by City in Champions League competition last time out – snatched a dramatic winner through Erin Cuthbert in stoppage time.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium...