Man City 5-1 VillaGOAL
Matthew Judge

Man City women's player ratings vs Aston Villa: Bunny Shaw brings up a century of goals with brilliant quadrupe and Vivianne Miedema impresses as WSL leaders earn commanding win

Khadija Shaw surpassed a century of goals for Manchester City as she scored four times to inspire her side to their 10th successive Women’s Super League victory in a thumping 6-1 win over Aston Villa. The Jamaica international took her tally to 103 goals in just 120 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens, who are now six points clear at the top of the league table.

With both teams taking to the field for their final league fixture of 2025, it was Villa who started the better as Rachel Daly threatened to connect with in-form Kirsty Hanson’s low cross, but the captain narrowly missed the ball as she slid into the six-yard box. However, City were soon able to bypass the visitors’ impressive high press, taking the lead when Shaw converted Vivianne Miedema’s first-time cross for her 100th goal. And the 28-year-old scored her 101st just moments later when she raced into the penalty area, before cutting onto her favoured right foot to find the far corner.

Showing no signs of complacency in the second half, City pushed hard for a third and they thought they had it when Miedema bundled home after Shaw hit the woodwork, but the goal was chalked off after Kerstin Casparij was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up. 

However, the Blues eventually made it 3-0 when Netherlands international Miedema’s wonderful through ball found Aoba Fujino, who was emphatic with her finish past Villa goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo. So often a threat on the road, having drawn at Arsenal and won at Manchester United, the Villans were rewarded for their consistent pressure when defender Lucy Parker headed home from substitute Missy Bo Kearns’ corner.

But City - who were able to bring on captain Alex Greenwood for her first appearance since October - soon restored their three-goal cushion when Miedema capped off a brilliant performance with a goal as she got on the end of Fujino’s neat cross. And for the icing on the cake, Shaw then scored her third and fourth goals of the afternoon as Andree Jeglertz's side secured their 13th straight victory in all competitions. They will now finish the year six points ahead of second-placed Chelsea and eight clear of third-placed Arsenal.

GOAL rates City's players from Joie Stadium...

  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (5/10):

    With Villa sharp throughout, the goalkeeper almost gave a goal away with a careless pass into City team-mate Yui Hasegawa, which - fortunately for both players - came to nothing.

    Kerstin Casparij (7/10):

    On her 100th appearance for City, the Netherlands right-back was a threat going forward, forcing a good second-half save from Villa's D'Angelo.

    Jade Rose (6/10):

    The defender made an important block late on to prevent Villa striker Daly from finding the back of the net.

    Rebecca Knaak (5/10):

    Fresh from signing a new two-year contract extension in midweek, the centre-back was cautioned for a mistimed tackle on Villa's Daly.

    Leila Ouahabi (5/10):

    The left-back was up against inspired Villa wing-back Chasity Grant, who won the battle between the two players.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (6/10):

    Neat and tidy on the ball, the England international supplied City's forward line well enough, watching on as Miedema and Shaw did the damage.

    Yui Hasegawa (7/10):

    The midfielder played a key role in City's second, winning possession in the middle of the park before setting Shaw on her way.

  • Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Aoba Fujino (8/10):

    One of City's best performers this season, the Japan international was lively down the right-hand side, netting her side's third with a superb finish.

    Vivianne Miedema (9/10):

    Displaying plenty of guile between the lines, the WSL's all-time top goalscorer showcased her all-round game by recording assists for Shaw and Fujino, before netting herself.

    Lauren Hemp (7/10):

    The scourge of Villa, having previously scored seven WSL goals against them, the winger recorded the pre-assist in the build up to Shaw's opener.

    Khadija Shaw (10/10):

    Reaching and then surpassing a century of goals in City colours, the striker was simply remarkable inside the penalty area. She now has 12 WSL goals in just 11 games.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alex Greenwood (6/10):

    Returning to the City fold for the first time since October following a period on the sidelines, the captain helped her side see out their victory.

    Grace Clinton (6/10):

    Replacing Laura Blindkilde Brown after the hour mark, the midfielder thought she scored City's sixth, but it actually deflected in off player-of-the-match Shaw.

    Kerolin (5/10):

    A second-half substitute, the winger replaced Lauren Hemp and was unable to make an impact on the match.

    Iman Beney (N/A):

    Emerging from the bench late on, the Switzerland international was not on the pitch long enough to influence things.

    Sydney Lohmann (N/A):

    Like Iman Beney, she didn't receive enough minutes in order to star.

    Andree Jeglertz (8/10):

    In what felt like a key moment in the game, considering Villa were spirited in the opening 45 minutes, the manager got his half-time team talk spot on as City were terrific in the second half.

WSL Cup
West Ham United Women crest
West Ham United Women
WHU
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
0