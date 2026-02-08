Man City women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema and Khadija Shaw frustrated as WSL champions-elect have 13-match winning run ended at the Emirates

Vivianne Miedema, playing against her former club, had the visitors on the front foot immediately as the WSL’s all-time top goal-scorer drove forward inside the opening seconds and lined up an effort from distance, only to drag her shot wide.

Yet, despite that early signal of intent from City, it was Arsenal who soon took control. Renee Slegers’ team were neat in possession, with Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey dictating play from midfield, and 17 minutes in, the latter would make the difference. Caldentey slotted a ball beyond Rebecca Knaak to Smith, who raced beyond the German, took it past goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita and passed into an empty net.

The disconnect between City’s midfield and attack was giant, with Khadija Shaw, Kerolin and Lauren Hemp only managing six touches between them in the opposition’s box in the first half. City boss Andree Jeglertz subsequently brought on January signing Sam Coffey at the break to try and wrestle back some control for the visitors, but the Gunners continued to keep City at arms-length and fire efforts on goal. Yamashita was a solid presence in-between the sticks for the away team, but was let down by those further up the pitch.

City pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, with Miedema and Hemp both sending desperate efforts towards Daphne van Domselaar in the Arsenal goal, but the Dutch goalkeeper never looked threatened. The away side, who had just one shot on target all game, were well beaten as their 13-match winning run was stopped dramatically in north London.

GOAL rates City's players from the Emirates Stadium...