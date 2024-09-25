Man City warned losing 'boss' Rodri to serious knee ligament injury is a 'huge blow' to their title hopes as Alan Shearer explains why midfielder faces 'horrible' road to recovery
Alan Shearer says Rodri's injury will have a big impact on the Premier League title race, with the Manchester City star facing a "horrible" recovery.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Rodri went off injured against Arsenal
- Has suffered ligament damage in right knee
- Shearer warns of huge impact loss could have on title race
🟢📱