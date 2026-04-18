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A Man City mystery! Treble-winning medals up for sale at £30k with identity of seller still anonymous
The ultimate City collection goes under the hammer
The collection, which covers the club's iconic 2022-23 season, is expected to attract massive interest from wealthy collectors and club historians alike. But the identity of the individual behind the sale remains a closely guarded secret. It is currently unknown whether the seller is a former player or a member of the backroom staff who was part of Pep Guardiola’s inner circle during the record-breaking campaign. When contacted by Daily Mail Sport, Budds confirmed the medals are an official set from the Treble season, while the vendor has chosen to remain anonymous.
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What is included in the mystery lot?
The set includes Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winners' medals, representing the three major trophies City secured in 2023. According to the auction listing, the Premier League medal comes in its original box, with the reverse including the inscription 'Champions 2022-23'. The Champions League medal, which marks the club's first-ever prestigious European cup triumph, also features an inscription and ribbon, while the FA Cup medal is accompanied by its ribbon and original fitted case. Two further medals come with the collection, with Man City also winning both the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023 to complete a clean sweep of silverware.
Rare investment opportunity for Man City fans
The opening bid for the set has been listed at £30,000, but experts believe the final price will climb significantly higher. Budds has estimated that the medals could fetch between £50,000 to £80,000 by the time the auction concludes. Given the unique nature of the 2022-23 season, the collection represents a significant piece of modern footballing history. "This wonderful collection of medals gives a rare opportunity for collectors, fans and serious investors in football history a chance to bid for medals that relate to a historical season for the Manchester side," the auction house said. "We are very excited to be hosting the sale and are expecting much interest."
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Remembering Man City's historic 2022-23 season
Guardiola's side secured their place in the history books by finishing five points clear of Arsenal to take the league title before Rodri's solitary goal against Inter secured their first-ever Champions League. That season of dominance is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon, making these items some of the most sought-after pieces of modern football memorabilia.