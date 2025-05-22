Manchester City v Salford City - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man City star James McAtee in demand! Wolves eye £25m swoop for midfielder but face intense competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and five Premier League clubs

J. McAteeWolverhamptonTransfersManchester CityPremier LeagueBorussia DortmundBundesligaBayer Leverkusen

Wolves are reportedly eyeing a £25m swoop for Manchester City's James McAtee but face intense competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

  • Wolves are looking at a busy summer
  • Could lose Cunha & Sarabia in the summer
  • Have targetted McAtee to fill the void
