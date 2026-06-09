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Man City winger Savinho the ‘kind of player’ Tottenham need as ex-Spurs star picks out three positions that Roberto De Zerbi must strengthen in summer transfer window
Sandro outlines Tottenham transfer priorities
Speaking via Stake, Sandro outlined exactly where De Zerbi must focus during the summer transfer window. The manager took charge in late March, guiding the club to Premier League survival on the final day following three wins, two draws, and two losses in seven matches. Building on that miraculous escape, the Brazilian highlighted wide areas and central striking roles as immediate priorities, name-dropping a €50 million-rated (£43m/$58m) dynamic winger. He said: "I think we need to strengthen the attack, with wingers and a striker, because players will probably leave, like Richarlison probably will leave. Players that we need, I heard a lot about Savinho coming in as a winger, and I think we need to focus on these places and that kind of player."
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Savinho brings proven winning experience
Savinho has developed into a serial winner since joining Manchester City for a €25m (£22m/$29m) fee from Troyes ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Brazilian previously impressed during a loan spell with Girona, where he scored 11 goals in 41 appearances. At City, he has registered seven goals across 84 matches, lifting the FA Cup and League Cup in 2026, alongside a Community Shield triumph. While Sandro wants the decorated forward in London, he also pinpointed the backline for a revamp. Sandro added: "Defenders, I don't know but Romero will probably leave as well, and we need to strengthen that central defence zone as well."
Time needed to implement a new philosophy
Tottenham have historically prided themselves on an attacking brand of football, an identity De Zerbi is expected to restore after securing top-flight status. Sandro insists the board must give the manager time to build, drawing comparisons to Pep Guardiola to highlight the delicate tactical balance required. Sandro explained: "I think that's what De Zerbi needs, that they give him time, let him choose the players. It's trust over time, isn't it? Exactly, and it will be a massive change, because now we have the idea of the philosophy. I think football has changed, because people just want to be successful, but Tottenham, we have always played attacking football, and we need to have someone that has the same idea and philosophy. Of course you’re playing in the Premier League, it's not just attack, attack and you have to be clever, you need to control the game. Guardiola for example, you can’t be more attacking that Guardiola, it’s impossible, but it’s very clever."
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What next for Tottenham?
Tottenham have a massive summer ahead as they prepare to back De Zerbi in the transfer market. The club will actively scout targets like Savinho while bracing for the potential departures of established stars such as Richarlison and Cristian Romero. Following their dramatic final-day survival, the manager will immediately set to work on instilling his demanding tactical framework during pre-season.