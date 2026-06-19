Getty Images Sport
Rodri defended from 'insulting' criticism as Spain boss insists Man City star is 'the best in the world'
De la Fuente dismisses criticism of Rodri
De la Fuente has hit back at suggestions that Rodri is hindering Spain's style of play following their disappointing 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup. The Man City midfielder came under scrutiny after Spain failed to find a breakthrough, with some critics claiming his presence slows the team's transitions. However, De la Fuente made it clear he disagrees with that assessment and remains fully supportive of one of his most influential players.
- Getty Images Sport
Spain coach offers emphatic backing
Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope, De la Fuente rejected the criticism aimed at Rodri and questioned the logic behind it. The Spain boss then reinforced his admiration for the midfielder, arguing that even an underperforming Rodri remains among the elite players in his position.
"Good heavens, please. For you to say things like this. Some people can say one thing or another, but in any case, I find it highly insulting to say that about the best player in the world," De la Fuente said.
"Rodrigo is the best player in the world, and even at 50% he's much better than most midfielders in the world. Even at 50%. And with us, he's a player of exceptional importance, with fantastic clarity and vision, balance. Rodrigo is a guiding light for us."
De la Fuente questions treatment of Spanish stars
Beyond defending Rodri's performances, De la Fuente suggested Spanish players are often judged more harshly than other global stars. The coach questioned whether similar criticism would be directed at other players widely regarded as among the world's best.
He said: "Would they dare say that about other players who are also considered among the best in the world? Would they dare? I don't think so. But since they're Spanish, and you can say things about our players that you don't say about others."
- Getty Images Sport
Spain seek improvement after frustrating start
Spain must quickly move on from their frustrating opening result and find greater attacking efficiency in the remainder of the group stage. As scrutiny intensifies, both Rodri and the national team will be expected to respond with stronger performances when they face Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
How far will Spain go at the World Cup?
1587 Votes