'Think about the players!' - Premier League told Man City relegation due to 115 charges FFP saga would be harsh on 'blameless' stars as authorities warned sending Pep Guardiola's side down would create 'big debacle' Manchester City Premier League P. Guardiola Erling Haaland

The Premier League has been warned it would create a “big debacle” if Manchester City’s FFP case were to result in Premier League expulsion.