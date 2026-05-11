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Man City to trigger record-breaking midfielder's release clause as Premier League giants have loan plan in place for wonderkid
City's unique loan strategy for Eichhorn
City are leading the race to sign Hertha Berlin prodigy Eichhorn, with Guardiola personally driving the interest in the 16-year-old.
The Premier League champions have devised a strategic roadmap to ensure the youngster's development remains on track while securing his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.
According to Sky Sport, the plan involves City triggering the player's release clause this summer before immediately sanctioning a loan move. The intended destination for this temporary switch is Bayer Leverkusen, allowing Eichhorn to gain vital top-flight experience in the Bundesliga under the watchful eye of the German champions before making the jump to England.
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Record-breaker attracts European elite
Eichhorn has become one of the most sought-after teenagers in European football after a historic breakout season. At just 16 years and 287 days old, he became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the 2.Bundesliga when he scored against Greuther Furth on Sunday, alerting scout networks across the continent to his immense potential.
The German U17 international has already made 18 competitive appearances for Hertha Berlin's senior side, netting twice. While City are currently in pole position, they face stiff competition from domestic heavyweights including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, all of whom are keen to keep the talent in Germany.
The release clause details revealed
Despite being under contract with Hertha until 2029, the Berlin-based club may be powerless to prevent his departure. A release clause is set to become active this summer, with the valuation fluctuating based on several specific performance and situational criteria.
The clause is reported to sit between €10 million and €12m. Factors determining the final fee include the league Hertha are competing in-currently the 2. Bundesliga-the location of the buying club, and whether the acquiring team is competing in European competition, making the deal highly affordable for a club of City's stature.
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Leverkusen lead the Bundesliga chase
Leverkusen are said to be "stepping on the gas" in their pursuit of the midfielder, but City's proposal could offer the best of both worlds. By partnering with the Sky Blues, Leverkusen would secure the player's services on a short-term basis without the heavy financial burden of a permanent transfer fee.
Eichhorn is expected to leave Berlin this summer regardless of the destination. Having made his professional debut in August, the youngster feels ready for a new challenge, and Guardiola's sophisticated loan-back plan appears to be the most tempting offer on the table.