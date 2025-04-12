Man City and PSG ready to do battle for Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche this summer but bid from Pep Guardiola's side may depend on Champions League qualification
Manchester City are set to complete with PSG for the signing of Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, but a bid could depend on their Champions League status.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City to battle PSG over signing of Akliouche
- French champions want Monaco star after missing out on Salah
- Pep Guardiola's side keen on attacking midfielder