Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: No treble this time! Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic pay the penalty in shootout sickener as ineffective Erling Haaland watches on from the bench

Manchester City outplayed Real Madrid once more, but this time they lacked the cutting edge and the arrogance as their Champions League reign came to an agonising end on penalties at the quarter-final stage. Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic were the culprits as they were thwarted by Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the shootout after a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes and then extra-time.

City had done everything in their power to beat Madrid, but couldn't take their chances and when they most needed Erling Haaland, they couldn't turn to him as he had been hooked by Pep Guardiola after another another disappointing showing in a crunch game. Antonio Rudiger then ended hopes of a double-treble once and for all by sinking the 10th penalty.

In a reversal of the first leg, City fell behind early on to a strike from Rodryro, their bete noir in this competition as he celebrated his fourth strike against Guardiola's side. City responded well, though, with Haaland's header hitting the bar and Bernardo missing from the rebound.

They were even better after the break, boxing Madrid in, and their pressure finally paid off when Kevin De Bruyne fired in after a botched clearance from Rudiger. The Belgian then missed a glorious chance to settle the game before 90 minutes were up.

The extra half hour was also a City monologue, save for a sitter missed by Rudiger, and so it was left to penalties to separate these two giants of the modern European game. Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Ederson, remarkably, did their part from the spot, but Bernardo and Kovacic failed when it mattered most.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...