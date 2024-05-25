Man City player ratings vs Man Utd: Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and more fail to turn up as Stefan Ortega-Josko Gvardiol mix-up leads to FA Cup final failure

Pep Guardiola's star men all seemed to go missing as Erik ten Hag's side pulled off a stunning win at Wembley

Manchester City's hopes of a domestic double were ruined by rivals Manchester United as the Premier League champions fell to a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side were not at their best, and lost their first game inside 90 minutes since December 6 as a record-breaking campaign ended on a disappointing note.

City gifted United the opening goal of a fevered contest, as Josko Gvardiol inadvertently headed the ball over his onrushing goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, and allowed Alejandro Garnacho to nip in and score. Their bitter rivals then took full advantage to add a second before half-time; a beautiful flowing move, kick-started by a cross-field pass from Marcus Rashford, was finished superbly by Kobbie Mainoo as City's defenders looked on helplessly.

City made changes at half-time, bringing on Jeremy Doku and Manuel Akanji, and also hooked Kevin De Bruyne before the hour-mark. Doku did pull a goal back with four minutes to play, cutting inside and shooting from distance; Andre Onana should have saved it, but it ended up nestled in the bottom corner.

Nevertheless, despite seven minutes of injury time, the champions could not mount a stirring comeback to force extra-time, and were left dejected on the Wembley turf as the Red Devils lifted the trophy.

GOAL rates City's players from Wembley...