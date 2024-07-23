Khiara KeatingGetty
Gill Clark

Man City & Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating pleads not guilty to drug possession charge

Manchester City WomenKhiara KeatingWomen's footballEnglandWSL

Manchester City and Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to possessing cannisters of nitrous oxide.

  • Keating charged with possession back in June
  • Pleads not guilty in court along with her mother
  • Has been bailed until September
