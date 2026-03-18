Man City ace John Stones to MISS the World Cup? Former Premier League star calls on Thomas Tuchel to drop defender

With Tuchel set to finalize his squad by May 11th, the debate over who should partner Marc Guehi in the heart of the Three Lions' defence is heating up. Ferdinand is championing a fresh look for the backline, suggesting that current performances in the Premier League must take precedence over historical contributions to the shirts.

Speaking to SunSport, Ferdinand said: "I think my starting pair would be Guehi and Ezri Konsa. I think Harry Maguire is going to have a say, especially the way he’s playing at the moment in a team that’s thriving and doing really well. Who else will go? Dan Burn has a chance of going, but I don’t see Stones going. Unless he plays from now until the end of the season and looks half decent, which, as I know, is difficult."