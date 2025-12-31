Getty Images
Man City in talks over £30m loan-to-buy sale of winger as Pep Guardiola prepares to welcome Antoine Semenyo
Semenyo’s farewell approaches
Despite the transfer edging closer, Semenyo played the full 90 minutes of Bournemouth's 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday night. That could mark his final appearance for the Cherries, bringing down the curtain on a spell that has elevated him into one of the division’s most sought-after forwards. Club sources indicate the sale could be concluded within 48 hours, prompting recruitment staff to accelerate contingency planning in attack.
Bobb’s City future under scrutiny
While Semenyo’s arrival would add depth to Guardiola’s front line, it also sharpens competition in areas where minutes are already scarce. Bobb is the clearest example of a player squeezed by City’s abundance of attacking talent. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout start to last season before suffering a leg fracture that stalled his momentum. Subsequent setbacks have left him struggling to reassert himself, and there is a growing acceptance that regular football elsewhere may be essential for his development.
According to The Daily Mail,Borussia Dortmund currently lead the race, with talks progressing over a loan until the end of the campaign that would include an option to buy for around £30m. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also tracking the situation, while Premier League sides such as Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have made enquiries. Newcastle United are monitoring developments from a distance.
In other attacking positions, Omar Marmoush has seen his opportunities diminish as Guardiola has stepped back from deploying him on the left flank. The Egypt international is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and while his role has reduced, City maintain that he remains part of their plans. Similarly, speculation around Savinho has been played down. The Brazilian recently committed his future to City after rejecting interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Guardiola has praised Savinho’s improved defensive work rate, underlining why the club are unwilling to entertain offers unless something extraordinary materialises.
Iraola’s reluctant goodbye
At Bournemouth, the impending loss of Semenyo has been met with regret rather than surprise. Head coach Andoni Iraola had been vocal about his hope to keep the forward for as long as possible. However, he acknowledged that circumstances were beyond his control.
Last week, the Spaniard said: "The more games Antoine can play for us, [the better]. If he can play years for us, it's much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks but the more time he plays with us, the better for us. Antoine's situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us. Obviously, I don't want to lose him, but there are some situations that are not under my control."
Johnson on Bournemouth’s radar
With Semenyo’s exit looming, Bournemouth have begun exploring replacements and are reportedly keen on Brennan Johnson of Tottenham. Predominantly a winger but comfortable across the front line, Johnson’s adaptability fits Iraola’s tactical demands and he has emerged as a serious option, though Crystal Palace are thought to be leading the race for his services.
