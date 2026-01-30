Getty Images Sport
Man City complete £27m sale of young star to Fulham as Pep Guardiola trims squad back down for Premier League title challenge
Craven Cottage arrival sealed until 2031
Fulham have completed one of the most intriguing deals of the January transfer window, securing the services of Bobb for a reported fee of £27m. The winger, who leaves City as a Premier League champion, has committed his long-term future to the London club, signing a contract that runs until the summer of 2031.
The move sees Bobb handed the number 14 shirt, and he arrives with a reputation as one of the most technically gifted young attackers in the division. Fulham confirmed the deal on Friday, expressing their "delight" at landing a player who had been on the radar of several European clubs.
The Berge connection and manager's pitch
Speaking to FFCtv upon his unveiling, Bobb revealed that a conversation with his international teammate Sander Berge played a pivotal role in convincing him to swap Manchester for London. The Norwegian connection proved vital, with Berge selling the lifestyle and the dressing room culture to his compatriot.
"It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone and I’m very excited," Bobb said. "I’ve always known Fulham to be a good club, with good players and a great stadium. I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager."
Bobb also highlighted the tactical clarity provided by the Fulham boss during their discussions. The promise of a system that suits his style of play was the final assurance he needed to leave the comfort of the Etihad.
"He explained what the system’s like, and how the lads are, and how the club is," Bobb added. "He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision basically."
An emotional Etihad exit
While the move offers Bobb the platform for regular first-team football, leaving City was clearly an emotional moment for the academy graduate. He made 47 senior appearances for the club overall, but had been limited to just 15 this season - only nine of which came in the Premier League. In a farewell interview with City’s official website, the 22-year-old expressed his gratitude to the staff and supporters who nurtured his development from a youth prospect to a first-team squad member.
"I leave City with nothing but amazing memories and I want to thank everyone for their help and guidance during my time here," Bobb said. "I have been so lucky to be part of such a special football club and to have experienced so many fantastic moments are experiences I will always cherish."
Bobb paid specific tribute to Guardiola, acknowledging the education he received under the Catalan coach. "I have also learnt so much – not just as a player but as a person too – and for that I’m so very grateful. Thank you to everyone – to Pep, the coaches, all my incredible team mates and the fantastic City fans who have been so supportive to me. I wish nothing but the best for the club."
Guardiola streamlines for title charge
For City, the sale represents a continuation of their strategy to generate significant revenue from academy talents while keeping the first-team squad tight and competitive. With the Premier League title race entering its critical phase, Guardiola has opted to trim the fringes of his squad, allowing Bobb to depart rather than stagnating on the bench.
The reported £27m fee is another boost to City’s balance sheet, following a pattern of selling young talent like Cole Palmer and Liam Delap in recent seasons. While Bobb was highly regarded by the City coaching staff, the path to the starting XI was blocked by the likes of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Savinho.
By sanctioning the move, City have allowed Bobb to flourish elsewhere while sharpening their own focus on the silverware hunt. For Fulham, they have acquired a player hungry to prove he can be a leading man in the Premier League, free from the shadows of the superstars at the Etihad.
