Man City's Premier League title hopes are fading away - but Rodri's return is a Champions League game-changer: Winners and losers after manager-less Chelsea show fighting spirit while Pep Guardiola sweats on injured defenders

With Rodri pulling the strings as if he had never been injured and City leading thanks to Tijjani Reijnders' fabulous piece of skill and strike, it was tempting to feel that the momentum in the title race was swinging ever so slightly back towards Guardiola's side, especially given their tendency to be stronger in the second half of the season. But three massive events in the second half on Sunday changed everything.

First there was the sight of Josko Gvardiol hobbling off the pitch, supported by two medical staff. Then Ruben Dias also succumbed to injury. But the worst was still to come: the sucker punch of Enzo Fernandez's last-gasp goal.

There was disbelief in the Etihad Stadium when the full-time whistle came soon after, and City's players looked utterly dejected, several dropping to the floor as if they had just lost a cup final. Chelsea, who had unknown coach Calum McFarlane in charge, celebrated like they had won a trophy, but the biggest celebrations were taking place in the living rooms of Arsenal fans around the world.

City will keep on fighting for the title, but if Arsenal do end up finally ending their 22-year wait to reclaim the title in May, this weekend will be seen as utterly pivotal.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...