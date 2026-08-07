Man City react as Chelsea slap eye-watering £75m price tag on Malo Gusto as Enzo Maresca eyes reunion

City are reportedly interested in bringing Gusto to the Etihad Stadium, but the Etihad outfit have been left stunned by Chelsea's financial demands, according to RMC Sport. The Blues have slapped a significant price tag on the 23-year-old, with reports suggesting that are demanding £75million for the former Lyon star. As it stands, City are unwilling to meet those demands.

The interest stems largely from new City boss Enzo Maresca, who is desperate to reinforce his defensive options with a natural right-back. During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Maresca relied heavily on Gusto's athleticism and tactical ability, and he believes the Frenchman would be the perfect fit for his setup in Manchester.



